Fanning the Flames - Is It NBA Season Yet?

Although we are fully-entrenched in the doldrums of the NBA offseason, that does not mean there’s nothing to talk about, right? Well, we’ll find something, at least.

On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we continue down the Phoenix Suns’ offseason as we discuss:

The Suns’ new City Edition jerseys for next season (or at least what we think they’ll look like);

New two-way signee Duane Washington, Jr., and the return of Ish Wainright;

Jae Crowder’s tweet;

Whether Cameron Johnson or Jae should start at the 4 if the Suns run it back; and

Reports of a meeting planned between Kevin Durant and Nets owner, Joe Tsai.

We also play a fun game called, “what would you do for multiple Suns championships?” and I will just say that no one can ever question Dan’s devotion to the team.

Listen on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play or listen right here, right now:

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DanDuarte1), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

You can get both the Into the Valley and Fanning the Flames podcasts in the same feed on The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network, available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!