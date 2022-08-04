SB Nation Reacts — Most fans now expect Phoenix Suns to run it back

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

This week, we asked if you believe Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson will be with the Phoenix Suns to start next season. This was a loaded question, considering Jae Crowder tweeted a readiness for change (we don’t know if that meant his outfit for that day, or if it meant a passive aggressive trade request) this week, and we heard Cameron Johnson at his fundraiser express an understanding of the business side of things.

So here was your question, while we all sit in wait for new activity. Anywhere. On anyone. With any team. The whole league is on hold, with a number of players expecting activity yet nothing happening.

A month ago, we all assumed Kevin Durant would be in a Suns uniform soon.

Now, in the doldrums of summer inactivity, our resolve as fans is wavering back toward all these guys coming off the trade block and staying with the Suns.

The soap opera is not over yet, though.

Sometime this week, Kevin Durant will be meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai. Coming out of that meeting, it’s possible the whole tenor of ‘stay or go’ will change all over again.