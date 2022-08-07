 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns JAM Session Podcast: Fire Water Burn

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you a Phoenix Suns podcast that is, well, different...

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
The Suns have filled their two two-way spots with Ish Wainright and Duane Washington, Jr. John and Matthew discuss the depth James Jones has built, is this team good enough to win the West, and whether or not we should expect anymore changes prior to camp.

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

