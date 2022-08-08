Center of the Sun: It’s a grab bag of Phoenix Suns odds and ends today

Welcome to the weekly news roundup of your Phoenix Suns.

I wish I had some hot new info to share this week but there hasn’t been any big breaking Suns news lately. This week I have some minor news odds and ends I’d like to report on rather than speculate further on things that may or may not come to be.

Although there’s been no official announcement made by the Suns yet, from news gathered from other teams I can tell you it’s a good bet that media day/training camp will begin on September 26, 7 weeks from today. The regular season schedule won’t likely be out until mid-August. There are rumors that the NBA is holding up finalizing the 2022/23 schedule due to possible trades involving Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell. Where each winds up could be the determining factor in which teams get the prime TV dates such as the Christmas Day games.

Also, from info gathered from other teams that have already released their preseason game schedules, we can expect preseason games to begin on October 2. There is a confirmed Suns preseason game on Oct. 5 against the Lakers in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena and another preseason game against the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s National Basketball League (no date yet specified).

Speaking of the NBL, former Suns player, fan favorite and native of Phoenix Alan Williams has signed a one-year contract to play for the South East Melbourne Phoenix. While there, he’ll get the opportunity to square off against other former Suns’ players Aron Baynes and Tyler Johnson who will be playing for the NBL’s Brisbane Bullets.

Current Suns player Cam Johnson has also gone down under for a while to coach at a Basketball Without Borders camp in Canberra, Australia. The camp will run from August 7 through August 10 and Cam will be joined by Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, Dallas Mavericks wing Josh Green and several NBA assistant coaches.

Over 60 of the top boys and girls (18 and under) from more than 15 countries across Asia-Pacific will be in attendance. Players and coaches will lead campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions. Basketball Without Borders has reached more than 3,800 participants from 133 countries and territories, with 105 former campers having advanced to the NBA or WNBA since it began back in 2001. Pascal Siakam, Joel Embiid, Jonas Valančiūnas, Nicolas Batum, Danilo Gallinari and Marc Gasol are a few of the more notable names that at one time attended a BWB camp.

Quotes of the Week

“Just being able to stay in the states and play in front of millions of people in the United States and especially now on the Suns, it’s a dream come true” - Ish Wainright

“They’re building toward something special and I’m really excited to be part of that.” - Jock Landale

This Week in Suns History & Suns Trivia

On August 8, 2000, Kevin Johnson retired from the Phoenix Suns for the second and final time after being called back into service during the regular season after Jason Kidd broke his ankle. KJ immediately went to the NBA on NBC studios to call games beginning in the 2000-01 regular season.

On August 13, 2020, the Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks 128-102 to finish their perfect 8-0 run in the Orlando Bubble. No other team did this. This was the first time that NBA regular season games were played during August and will likely be that last as the 2019-20 season was delayed for several months during mid-season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unless such an event happens again, the Suns will go down in NBA history as the only team to ever go undefeated during the month of August.

On August 14, 2008, the Suns signed Lou Amundson as a free agent. While Amundson rarely made a huge impact on the scoreboard, his enthusiasm and high energy style of play quickly made him a fan favorite off the bench. In the 2009/10 season, he was part of the near legendary “Bench Mob” made up of Lou, Goran Dragic, Jared Dudley, Channing Frye and Leandro Barbosa who weren’t just good enough to hold a lead but at times could blow games open. Then coach Alvin Gentry utilized the bench mob like a hockey coach, structuring the minutes so that entire second unit would be on the floor together to start the second and fourth quarters in every game. Lou is also remembered as the prankster who once filled Shaquille O’Neal’s ride up to the brim with popcorn... a prank that Shaq could not return in kind due to Lou’s preferred mode of transportation.

Real NBA: Louis Amundson Goes Green

Most career NBA games with 5 or more steals among active players:



Chris Paul - 87

LeBron James - 36

Ricky Rubio - 35

Thaddeus Young - 33

Russell Westbrook - 32



See the full list: https://t.co/S0kH3rdwgc pic.twitter.com/zHL5CpkqwJ — Stathead (@Stathead) August 6, 2022

Important Future Dates

August ? - Regular season schedules expected to be released.

August 31 - Last day for teams to waive players and apply the stretch provision to their 2022/23 salaries.

September 5 - Last day for teams to issue required tenders to unsigned second-round picks; those players become free agents on September 6 if not tendered.

Late September (Probably Sept. 26 but specific dates TBA) - Training camps open.

October 5 - Suns vs Lakers (Preseason game in Las Vegas) 7:00 pm AZT

October 18 - Regular season begins.

December 15 - Most players signed during offseason can be traded.

January 5 - 10-day contracts may now be signed.

January 15 - All players signed during offseason can be traded.

February 17-19 - 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend/All-Star Game (Salt Lake City, UT)