Fanning the Flames - The Sarver Report

We’ve been away for a bit, but the release of the Sarver Report certainly warrants a return. We dive into the report with our boy Gavin Sporle (@GuessworkGav) from the Aussie Suns Fans Podcast (@AussieSunsFans), as we discuss:

Immediate reactions to the report;

How the facts outlined in the report resulted in Adam Silver’s punishment decision;

The likelihood of the minority owners pushing Robert Sarver out;

Various oddities in the Sarver Report, including the NBA having know of him using the N-work as of at least 2016; and

What kind of impact the Sarver Report may have on the Phoenix Suns.

Listen on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play or listen right here, right now:

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DanDuarte1), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

You can get both the Into the Valley and Fanning the Flames podcasts in the same feed on The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network, available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!