Statistical Highs: Looking back at the best performances of the 2021-22 season

There were some exciting moments during last year’s 64-win season that may have flown under the radar. This piece will highlight those special performances and predict what’s ahead.

Let’s dive through the best of the best from the Phoenix Suns last season statistically as we look at the individual season-highs.

Points — 49

The most points scored in a single game by the Phoenix Suns in 2021-22 was none other than Devin Booker. He had a 49-point performance in a 140-130 win against the Denver Nuggets on March 24th.

Booker had four games with 40+ points last season, with all of those performances coming on the road. The fifth-highest individual scorer was a tie between Devin Booker (3x) and Cam Johnson scoring 38 points.

I believe this upcoming season he’ll be primed for a 60-piece. It’s long overdue for the stars to align on that front.

Rebounds — 21

The most rebounds recorded in a single game in the 2021-22 season was 21 by Deandre Ayton in an early season loss to the Sacramento Kings on October 27th.

He also recorded 21 points in that game and was a plus-8 in the box score, but a Harrison Barnes game-winner spoiled his 21-21 performance.

Deandre Ayton being at the top of this list is no surprise, as he had six games with 16+ rebounds. The only other player that cracked the top 10 was fellow seven-footer JaVale McGee.

Assists — 19

Chris Paul being at the top of this list is not a shocker. He had a pair of 19-assist games last season, and eight games with 15+ assists.

The only other player in the top 10? Cam Payne’s 16-assist performance against the Knicks during his 17-point, 16-assist performance that was overshadowed by Cam Johnson’s 38-point outburst and game-winner.

Steals — 7 (tie)

The steals category was always going to be between these two. Mikal Bridges and Chris Paul each had an unforgettable defensive performance with 7 steal outings.

Bridges was everywhere against Brooklyn, playing the passing lanes, helping from the weakside, overwhelming his man on-ball, he truly did it all.

Chris Paul also jumped in on the fun, posting 7 steals of his own against the young Rockets squad in a blowout win.

These two are absolute pests on the defensive end and it was a pleasure to watch them dismantle other teams at times last season.

Blocks — 4 (three times)

JaVale McGee is the head of the snake in this category, as he recorded three games with 4 blocks, which was the most by any Sun.

McGee also had six games with 3 blocks, followed by three games with 3 from Deandre Ayton, two games of 3 blocks from Bismack Biyombo, and one game with 3 from Mikal Bridges.

I would like to see more Deandre Ayton on this list next season.

Additional Season Highs

3 Pointers: 9 — Cam Johnson

9 — Cam Johnson Consecutive FTs made: 15 — Devin Booker

15 — Devin Booker Most turnovers: 7 — Chris Paul

7 — Chris Paul Highest plus/minus: +38 — Devin Booker vs. Lakers March 13th

Predictions for highs next season

Points: 61 — Devin Booker

Rebounds: 22 — Deandre Ayton

Assists: 20 — Chris Paul

Steals: 6 — Mikal Bridges

Blocks: 4 — Deandre Ayton

Threes Made: 10 — Cam Johnson

What do you think, Suns fans? What will be next season’s highs be? Comment with your picks below.