Suns add PG Frank Jackson to the roster on a non-guaranteed deal

It’s no secret that the Phoenix Suns are in the process of attempting to bolster their roster prior to the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

People are frantically inputting Jae Crowder trades into their trade finders, trying to find the right scenario that could send the BOSSMAN to another team and garner an asset that could assist this team. But while everybody is looking over at the Crowder situation, James Jones made an addition to the roster on Tuesday that I’m not sure anyone expected.

Why? Because it’s James Jones.

Phoenix added former Duke alum Frank Jackson to the roster, doing so on a non-guaranteed deal.

The Phoenix Suns are signing guard Frank Jackson to a non-guaranteed deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 20, 2022

Jackson, who was taken with the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, is a 6’3” point guard with the nickname “Frankie Flash”. He has four years of NBA experience, playing two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and two seasons with the Detroit Pistons. Last season in 53 games played, 7 of them starts, he averaged 10.6 points, one assist, and 30.8% from beyond the arc in 22 minutes played with the team from the Motor City.

It is of note that two seasons ago, Jackson shot 40.7% from deep on 3.8 attempts-per-game.

Frankie Flash was a McDonald’s All-American and a five-star recruit out of high school in Utah. However, he has had some foot issues, and it was the injury that cost him his first year in the NBA with the Hornets. He was a one-and-doner at Duke and is currently 24 years of age,

He has had flashes of brilliance and is known to fill up the bucket when given the opportunity. His career high is 31 points in a game which occurred in 2020, and he had a 27-point performance last season as the Pistons lost by a mere three points to the eventual NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. He did all of this coming off of the bench.

Jackson has a smooth shooting stroke and has a good job of squaring his shoulders to the basket when taking a shot. Expect him to excel in coming off of screens and shooting the three ball. I would best classify him as a poor man’s Jordan Poole, if given the opportunity.

His contract is non-guaranteed, which means he can be terminated at any time, and the organization is no longer obligated to pay the remaining amount - that money is “not guaranteed.” Guaranteed contracts ensure that the player receives the full guaranteed amount even if the contract is terminated (waived) by the team early. That money has been “guaranteed.”

This is a smart decision as the Suns continue to look for someone to fill in for Chris Paul when he isn’t on the court. The default assumption is that Cameron Payne will get these minutes, but after a season like last year, it’s important to put some pressure on him and let him know that this is a concern for the team.

Jackson joins Damion Lee, Josh Okogie, and two-way contract Duane Washington, Jr. as new players on the roster to assist in filling bench guard roles behind Cam Payne and Landry Shamet.