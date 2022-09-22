Fanning the Flames - The Sarver Era Nears Its End

On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we do a deep dive into Robert Sarver announcing that he intends to sell the Phoenix Suns. We discuss our reactions and the reactions from people across the NBA. And we even get exclusive comments from Donald Trump (yes...you read that right).

In addition, Jake Braunger (@FallenFounder) joins us as we dive into:

Sarver issuing one of the most egotistical and tone deaf public statements ever made in the history of mankind

The logic behind Sarver’s statement

Why Adam Silver’s press conference was actually a stroke of genius

Who the future owner of the Suns might be

What other offseason moves may be in store

