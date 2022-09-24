Suns bring Jackson, Luwawu Cabarrot to training camp amidst Crowder/Sarver drama

Just as the Phoenix Suns prep for their first training camp without managing partner Robert Sarver on the scene since before the SSOL days, the drama around the team reaches a high pitch in anticipation of Media Day.

While the storylines will surround Jae Crowder’s tweet-and-delete, Robert Sarver’s promise to put the Suns on the market for a new owner, the current toxic culture around Suns offices and how the Suns players will get past that epic playoff collapse, you might totally forget about the new players being added for training camp.

Last week, the world found out about Frank Jackson’s plans to sign a camp deal, and today we heard the Suns added the 6’7” Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot to the mix as well.

Jackson and Cabarrot do not have any guaranteed contracts. They will be paid as long as they stay with the team during training camp and preseason, when NBA teams are allowed to carry up 20 players plus 2 two-ways. With these two signings, the Suns have 16 + 2, so don’t be surprised to see another name pop up in the next day or two.

Who is TLC?

He’s a 6’7” shooter at small forward who doesn’t shoot all that well. In terms of impact, think of him like last year’s late add, Chandler Hutchison. There’s a chance he turns out to be impactful, but it’s unlikely.

The 27 year old TLC has played for five NBA teams six seasons, from the 76ers to the Thunder to the Bulls to the Nets to, most recently, the Hawks. He’s a shooter, but his best career season was 38% with the Nets three years ago. For his career, he makes just 33.5% of his threes. Overall, he’s averaged 5.9 points in 16 minutes per game over 328 games (60 starts).

Here’s all of his touches in a game for the Hawks last season against the T-Wolves. He scored 23 points in this one.

Next Up

Media Day is Monday! We will hear from everyone, from James Jones all the way down to TLC.

Stay tuned for Bright Side coverage!