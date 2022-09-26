Center of the Sun: Media Day is here and a new season of Suns basketball isn’t far behind!

Welcome to the weekly news roundup of your Phoenix Suns.

It’s Media Day! Coming soon we’ll bring you everything worth reporting on as the Suns officially meet with the media for the first time since the previous season ended. Expect lots of good nuggets of info from Dave King and the rest of the BSotS gang in the coming hours.

Until then, there are a few other things worth bringing up.

First, not only will training camp begin tomorrow, the Suns will be playing their first preseason this Sunday at home in Footprint Center arena. Their opponent will be the Adelaide 36ers from Australia’s NBL and the game will be televised on both Bally Sports AZ and NBA TV. Although I know very little about the 36ers, it should be a fun game to watch.

Next, although it won’t likely make the headlines as did the Robert Sarver news, expect some further housecleaning in the Suns’ organization. While Sarver was the focus of the NBA’s investigation, he also set the tone for a pattern of bad behavior by others. The following is from a recent ESPN article:

During an all-employees call Wednesday afternoon, held just hours after majority owner Robert Sarver announced that he would be selling the Phoenix Suns, the team’s president and CEO, Jason Rowley, addressed questions from team staff about the organization’s future; whether punishment would be forthcoming for specific leaders of the franchise who were considered culpable in a yearslong pattern of workplace misconduct; and about whether the team would acknowledge specific allegations after publicly siding with Sarver when those allegations first surfaced, team sources told ESPN. Rowley, who has been in the Suns organization since 2007-08, said that there were items - without naming specifics - in the NBA’s investigation report that the team would be looking into and that it would reach “corrective action” where appropriate.

I’m expecting this to be more than talk, soothing words to the public as the organization waits for people’s attention to turn elsewhere (such as the 2022/23 season). More changes should be coming soon as the franchise looks to rehab it’s reputation. Just because Sarver set a bad example is no excuse for bad behavior by others underneath him. The Suns need to do this right, clean the whole house and completely remove all stains that Sarver left behind.

Quote of the Week

The Suns are considered an extremely desirable franchise in the marketplace and will have no shortage of high-level ownership candidates. As a warm weather destination in West, league executives always believed this could be a monster free agent destination with right ownership. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 21, 2022

2021-22 Season Highlights

SUNS at NUGGETS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 24, 2022

76ERS at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 27, 2022

SUNS at WARRIORS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 30, 2022

News & Notes

This Week in Suns History & Suns Trivia

On September 27, 1972, Al McCoy called his first game for the Phoenix Suns, a 128-102 preseason win at the ABA’s Utah Stars to move to 3-0 following 2 wins vs NBA teams in Puerto Rico. The game was played under ABA rules which included the three-point line which was not adopted by the NBA until 1979. It didn’t help the Stars at all though as they shot 0-10 from three. The Suns basically ignored the line and didn’t attempt a single three.

Since ‘68: Al McCoy The Voice of the Suns

On September 27, 1983, the Suns signed Paul Westphal as a free agent to a 2-year contract. Three years earlier, Westphal had been traded by Phoenix to Seattle for Dennis Johnson. He would play only one more season with the Suns before being waived and subsequently retiring.

On September 28, 1993, Phoenix signed 30 year old power forward A.C. Green as an unrestricted free agent. Green, who played his first 8 seasons for the LA Lakers, played 3.5 seasons for the Suns and averaged 10.6 ppg, and 7.7 rpg while starting 162 of 273 games played.

On October 1, 1991, the Suns traded Xavier McDaniel to the New York Knicks for Jerrod Mustaf, Trent Tucker, a 1992 2nd round draft pick and a 1994 2nd round draft pick. McDaniel had been acquired by Phoenix the previous season from the Seattle SuperSonics for Eddie Johnson, a 1991 1st round draft pick and a 1994 1st round draft pick.

On October 1, 1997, as part of a 3-team trade, the Phoenix Suns traded a 1998 1st round draft pick (Tyronn Lue), a 1999 1st round draft pick (James Posey), a 2000 2nd round draft pick (Dan McClintock), a 2001 1st round draft pick (Joseph Forte) and a 2002 2nd round draft pick (Rod Grizzard) to the Denver Nuggets; the Suns traded Tony Dumas and Wesley Person to the Cleveland Cavaliers; the Cleveland Cavaliers traded a 2005 1st round draft pick (Sean May) to the Phoenix Suns; and the Denver Nuggets traded Antonio McDyess to the Phoenix Suns.

McDyess was in the final year of his contract and only played one season for the Suns before returning to the Nuggets under somewhat controversial circumstances. After he had verbally agreed to return to Denver, he reconsidered an offer to return to Phoenix. According to Sports Illustrated, Jason Kidd, Rex Chapman, and George McCloud flew through a blizzard to Denver in hope of convincing him to re-sign with the Suns. McDyess was attending a Colorado Avalanche game with Nuggets President and GM Dan Issel who told security to not let the three Suns players into the building. They never got the chance to speak with McDyess who soon afterward officially re-signed with Denver.

Classic Suns Highlights

Paul Westphal’s Clutch Theatrics in the NBA’s Greatest Game (25 Pts, Triple OT - 1976 Finals)

Antonio McDyess Suns 37pts 12rebs 5stls vs Lakers (1998)

Previewing the Week Ahead

Today! - Media Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 - Training Camp begins.

Sunday, Oct. 2 - Phoenix Suns vs Adelaide 36ers (Preseason game) 7:00 pm AZT (NBA TV)

While I know next to nothing about Adelaide, I’m predicting a Suns win. It’s preseason game though so who knows what might happen.

Important Future Dates

October 5 - Suns vs Lakers (Preseason game in Las Vegas) 7:00 pm AZT (NBA TV)

October 10 - Suns @ Nuggets (Preseason game) 6:00 pm AZT

October 12 - Suns vs Kings (Preseason game) 7:00 pm AZT

October 17 - Final day for players the fourth and final year of their rookie scale contracts to sign contract extensions.

October 18 - Regular season begins.

October 19 - Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks (Season Opener) 7:00 pm AZT.

December 15 - Most players signed during offseason can be traded.

December 25 (Christmas Day) - Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets 10:30 pm ET.

January 5 - 10-day contracts may now be signed.

January 10 - All standard NBA contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season.

January 15 - All players signed during offseason can be traded.

January 20 - All two-way contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season.

February 9 - NBA Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET).

February 17-19 - 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend/All-Star Game (Salt Lake City, UT).

April 9 - NBA regular season ends.