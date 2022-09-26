Phoenix Suns — Media Day Open Thread

What: Phoenix Suns Media Day 2022

When: 9:00AM AZ Time

Where: Downtown at Events on Jackson

Watch/Listen: check your twitter timelines for most of the LIVE action

Gather together here to discuss what you’re seeing out of Media Day!

Watch twitter most of all.

For now, enjoy this new black jersey reveal to replace the ‘Valley’ jersey this season

A resiliency forged by desert heat.



We are here to make a statement.@PayPal | https://t.co/mOggQGcSQa pic.twitter.com/HLcDmYJ0nb — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 26, 2022

And here’s the hype video, narrated by coach Monty Williams and headlined by ‘models’ Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton.