Phoenix Suns — Media Day Open Thread

What: Phoenix Suns Media Day 2022
When: 9:00AM AZ Time
Where: Downtown at Events on Jackson
Watch/Listen: check your twitter timelines for most of the LIVE action
Gather together here to discuss what you’re seeing out of Media Day!
Watch twitter most of all.
For now, enjoy this new black jersey reveal to replace the ‘Valley’ jersey this season
A resiliency forged by desert heat.— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 26, 2022
We are here to make a statement.@PayPal | https://t.co/mOggQGcSQa pic.twitter.com/HLcDmYJ0nb
And here’s the hype video, narrated by coach Monty Williams and headlined by ‘models’ Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton.
Loading comments...