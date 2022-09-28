 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns JAM Session Podcast: Training Camp + Southwest Division Preview

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you a Phoenix Suns podcast that is, well, different...

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
We open up talking about the Suns training camps news and notes, talk about who will fill Cam Johnson’s void, Book for MVP, and then delve into the Southwest Division preview on this here episode!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily

