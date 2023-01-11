Saben Lee returns to Phoenix Suns on a 10-day contract

Following Tuesday’s upset by the shorthanded Phoenix Suns over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday morning that Phoenix would sign guard Saben Lee to a 10-day contract.

The 6-foot-2 Lee spent time with the Suns during training camp and played in one preseason game, posting nine points (2-4 FG, 4-4 FT), one rebound, and three assists (no turnovers) in 14 minutes.

Lee signed a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in November, along with former Summer Sun Louis King. He appeared in just two games for Philly this season, totaling six points (3-4 FG), two assists, and one steal in 10 combined minutes, though his G League production this season has been eye-popping.

For the Sixers’ affiliate, Delaware Blue Coats, Lee played in eight games, averaging 24.6 points (51/41/75 shooting), 5.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists (3.0 turnovers) in 34.5 minutes. Later in the season with the Toronto Raptors’ affiliate, Raptors 905, Lee played in seven games, averaging 21.7 points (56/15/76), 3.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists (2.0 turnovers) in 34.0 minutes.

Lee has a reputation for rim pressure, which Phoenix has been missing direly in the absences of Devin Booker and Cam Payne, especially. His blistering free throw rate (FTA divided by FGA) reflects that: .449 combined across Delaware and Toronto in the G League this season and only below .400 once as a rookie (.351) during his G League time. For reference, only Josh Okogie (.452) and Bismack Biyombo (.444) are above .400 on the Suns this season; Booker is at .304.

Time will tell if this is a real tryout for an extended stay or just a body at a position decimated by injuries, but he should be able to have a decent bit of success by 10-day bars, given his time spent in the system already during the preseason.