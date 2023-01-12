Fanning the Flames - Winning

The Phoenix Suns had lost 6 in a row, only suited up 9 players, and had Mikal Bridges as the only available regular starter, but despite it all, the team pulls out a big victory over the Golden State Warriors. Maybe the Suns are back from holiday break like us!

Did it get dicey towards the end? Sure. But a win is a win and the Suns need them when they can get them while they continue to battle through injuries. On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we break down the win over the Warriors and dive into other subjects including:

How the team can build on this victory;

Whether we expect moves to still happen (yes);

Why Klay Thompson is the way he is; and

We even dive into some Arizona Cardinals talk.

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DanDuarte1), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

You can get both the Into the Valley and Fanning the Flames podcasts in the same feed on The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network, available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!