SBN Reacts: Suns fans ready to go all-in at trade deadline

As of Monday morning, the Phoenix Suns have dropped out of the playoff standings entirely. They now sit at 11th in the West, tied with Oklahoma City Thunder.

The direness of this situation depends on who is looking at the standings.

A pessimist sees that the Suns just one loss up from 12th place. Knowing that the Suns are a really bad basketball team right now, a pessimist might think that’s where the Suns could easily stay the rest of the season. The pessimist would then surmise that the Suns should quiet-tank the rest of the season and get themselves into the race for a high lottery pick.

An optimist sees that the Suns are just one game back of 7th place and 2 games back to 6th. A mini run — after the Grizzlies game — could vault the Suns right back into the playoff picture if they could just get more bodies back on the floor. Especially frustrating has been the lack of point guarding over the past 1.5 weeks, with both Chris Paul and Cam Payne (and Landry Shamet and Devin Booker) out of the lineup. Get some of those guys back, and much of the wrongs will be righted.

And then there’s the February 9 trade deadline coming up. Insiders around the league are calling things deathly quiet these days, but you know the calls will ramp up once we get closer to end of January.

Last week, we asked Suns fans: How should the Suns approach the trade deadline? As a buyer or a seller?

Suns fans overwhelmingly want to be buyers.

