Suns Reacts Survey: Which Suns player do you want traded the most?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.
Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.
- From the top, which Suns player has been the most impressive during this 6-week injury fest?
Here are their numbers since December 9th:
- Deandre Ayton — (16 games) 18.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.9 APG, 54% FG.
- Mikal Bridges — (20 games) 16.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.3 SPG, 41.5% FG.
- Damion Lee — (20 games) 10.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.8 APG, 45.4% FG.
- Duane Washington Jr. — (12 games) 13.0 PPG, 3.6 APG, 1.8 RPG, 37.4% FG.
- Which backup center do you trust the most at this point? Jock has his ups and downs, Bismack is consistent but has his limitations and Dario is starting to come around. If the playoffs started tomorrow, who makes the rotation in your eyes?
- And last but certainly not least, the final question of who do you want to be traded the most (outside of Jae Crowder) ahead of the February trade deadline?
Vote below!
Suns fans, cast your votes and let us know why you voted how you did in the comments below!
Loading comments...