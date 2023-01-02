 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BRIGHT SIDE NIGHT Three for one matching this week! Every $15 sends three more kids to Suns-Raptors. Donate here!

Filed under:

Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (20-18) @ Knicks Post Game Pod

The original Phoenix Suns post game podcast. Pop a teeth-cracking cold beverage with us and listen to a not too-serious-podcast dedicated to the Phoenix Suns, hosted by John (@DarthVoita) and Matthew (@MatthewLissy).

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
/ new

What a way to start the New Year! Lowest point total yet as the Suns lose 102-83 to the Knicks. SoSaysJ joins the podcast from the Garden, and then John and Matthew discuss the state of the fan base, starting Payne over CP3, giving DWJ some more minutes, and Monty putting his finger in the dike.

  • Click the Subscribe button.
  • Click the bell to turn on notifications.

Watch right here!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.

The podcast is on a new feed, so please stop by and subscribe wherever you get your pods:

If you use one of those platforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun