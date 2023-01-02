Filed under: Open Thread: Suns (20-17) @ Knicks (19-18) Midday tip at the Garden! By John Voita@DarthVoita Jan 2, 2023, 1:00pm MST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Suns (20-17) @ Knicks (19-18) Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images Phoenix Suns. New York Knicks. What is your prediction for total Knicks’ free throws in this one? More From Bright Side Of The Sun Game Preview: Suns open 2023 in the Garden *Early 1:00PM Tip!** Into the Valley: Phoenix Suns 2022 in Review! Into the Valley: Merry (Dionte) Christmas and Happy (Aaron) Holidays! THREE FOR ONE matching this week for Bright Side Night donations Center of the Sun: New Year, New Suns? Stephen’s Study: Turnovers Galore, Efficient Shooting, and Quiet Quality Minutes Compiled Loading comments...
