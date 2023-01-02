THREE FOR ONE matching this week for Bright Side Night donations

Share All sharing options for: THREE FOR ONE matching this week for Bright Side Night donations

BRIGHT SIDE NIGHT is coming soon!

Every year, our Bright Side community raises funds to send underprivileged kids to their first Phoenix Suns game.

This year, thanks to a major donation by the Ishbia brothers, we are able to raise that goal to 10,000 kids. That would come close to matching all six prior years put together and would really put quite the kick into 2023!

While I am overwhelmed by the Ishbias generosity, I don’t want us to lose sight of the whole purpose of this annual event. This is our chance, Bright Side readers, to give back just a little bit of our own hard-earned money to a bigger cause.

And now, this week only, we are triple-matching every donation YOU make!

Every $15 you donate this week will be matched not only by the Suns but also by this blog’s parent organization SBNation.com.

That’s 3 kids for every $15.

Let’s do this!

It’s takes less time than ordering something dumb on Amazon.

Click this link to donate: https://am.ticketmaster.com/suns/Brightside

https://am.ticketmaster.com/suns/Brightside You donate $15 per ticket. Everything goes to the kids. No extra fees or charges.

The Suns MATCH every single donation. You buy one, they buy one. You buy 25, they buy 25.

SB Nation MATCHES every single donation too. You buy one, they buy one. You buy 25, they buy 25.

Follow the instructions to complete the donation.

Very soon thereafter (allow a day or two), you will get a confirmation email directly from our Suns ticket rep, Connor Sprague, about our donation and what comes next.

That’s it!

What’s in it for you?

Oh, there IS always something in it for YOU. You can make a huge difference AND get lots of perks.

Every $30 you donate (2 tickets) enters your name into a raffle. One winner gets a VIP experience (two PREMIUM tickets to a Suns game, pregame courtside access for warmups and a signed ball).

One winner gets a VIP experience (two PREMIUM tickets to a Suns game, pregame courtside access for warmups and a signed ball). $150 donates 10 tickets AND the Suns/SBNation will triple it to 30 tickets AND you get a pair of upper-level tickets for yourself

$375 donates 25 tickets AND the Suns/SBNation will triple it to 75 tickets AND you get a pair of lower-level tickets for yourself

$750 donates 50 tickets AND the Suns/SBNation will triple it to 150 tickets AND you get TWO pairs of lower-level tickets for yourself

If you’re among the first 50 to donate $150+ at once, you also get extra perks on game night, including a Bright Side Night t-shirt of your very own!

*design credit to our very own John Voita!

PRIVATE INTERVIEW SESSION

Haven’t you always wanted to ask questions of the Suns front office?

The first 25 of you to donate $150+ at once get invited to join us for our annual private Bright Side interview session* with one of the Suns front office executives!

Those Bright Side Night interview sessions are awesome. In years past we’ve had Ryan McDonough, James Jones and VP Ryan Resch, who’s one of Jones’ top staffers. Every year, they give us 20-30 minutes of inside scoops on some of the Suns most impactful deals to shape this roster.

Here’s our video of 2015’s awesome experience.

Click this link to donate: https://am.ticketmaster.com/suns/Brightside