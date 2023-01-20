ESPN Friday Night: Make some money on a Suns off day!

While you’re basking in the glow of a good night’s sleep because the Suns finally won a damn game, you can take advantage of a clear mind and racing heart to make some bets on tonight’s ESPN double header matchup.

We’ve got a couple of good ones if you’re a fan of individually stat stuffing players like Luka Doncic and LeBron James. They might go 0-2 tonight, but you can get they’ll put up something close to 40/10/10 triple doubles on the way!

MIA Spread: -1 (-115) Moneyline: -115

BKN Spread: +1 (-105) Moneyline: +105

OVER/UNDER: 218

The Heat are starting to play a lot better basketball lately, winning 7 of their last 10 to pull up to 25-21 overall. In their last 7 road games, like tonight in Dallas, they are 4-3. The Heat are pretty healthy these days, down only Duncan Robinson who couldn’t make threes anyway, and backup center Omer Yurtseven. The quartet of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are hitting on all cylinders.

The Mavs (24-22), on the other hand, are dealing with supporting-cast issues. They are still down glue guy Maxi Kleber (hamstring) and now have lost second-leading scorer Christian Wood, who suffered a broken thumb in the last game. This just as they got some wings back in Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green.

Betting Advice:

First of all, Luka’s gonna be totally on his own, AGAIN. If the Mavs want to win this one, Luka Doncic will have to smash the over on his betting line — 34.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists. Bet on it, even though the Heat have a plethora of defensive options to slow Luka down. In fact, Luka has only topped 30 points once in his career vs. the Heat over 8 games and he’s only once gotten 10 assists against them. But this is 2023 Luka, more ready than ever to put up 40/10/10 in any game no matter the score. I’d bet on it.

For the Miami side, they’ve got three different 20 ppg scorers and the Mavericks are terrible at defense this year (24th in the league). Grab the over you like the most on Heat scorers.

As far as betting the whole game, that’s a real tossup. The only way the Mavericks win this game is if Luka does MVP-level things, yet it’s this Miami defense with long defenders he’ll have to do it again.

Have fun!

MEM Spread: -7.5 (-110) Moneyline: -280

LAL Spread: +7.5 (-110) Moneyline: +235

OVER/UNDER: 243.5

Welp. While the earlier ESPN game should/could be a doozy, the nightcap might be a snoozy. LeBron is still on his own in LA (20-25) — when Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook are your next best scorers you’re on your own! — while the Memphis Grizzlies (31-13) are riding high on an 11-game winning streak to stick on Denver’s heels in the fight for West supremacy.

Betting Advice:

This one’s kind of a trap game, in that the Grizz might get up so big by the end of the third quarter that Morant and the other starters might not even play the fourth.

If you want a sneaky pick, take the over on Desmond Bane (21.5 points) — this feels a whole lot like a Bane night to me, somehow. You can also grab the over on Steven Adams rebounds (11.5) since he will be a man among boys in the paint.

I’d also take the overs on LeBron’s lines (33.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists). He’s a one-man show and is relishing in being the oldest player ever to put up the sheer numbers he’s posting, whether they win or lose. Over his last 8 games, LBJ is averaging 36.4, 9.5 and 8.6. Crazy stuff, really.

Sounds like a fun Thursday night to me! Best of luck to you, Bright Siders, and best of bets.

