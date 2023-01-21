SBN Reacts: Suns fans want Ayton traded

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

We asked Suns fans some great questions this week in SBN Reacts and you might be surprised with the answers.

One, at least, was easy — who do you trust the most with the backup center minutes this season, between Bismack Biyombo, Jock Landale and Dario Saric. Nearly half of the voters in the poll picked Biz.

This is no surprise because Biz has the most experience in the middle and gets a lot of blocks in his short minutes. Despite his size — he’s only 6’8” tall — he has great length and motor to defend the rim on drives better than anyone would expect. Sure he looks like he’s hoisting a refrigerator into the back of a truck when he shoots the ball, but his value has always been on the defensive end anyway.

NOW.... let’s get to the SPICY votes!

Most of you think Mikal has been the best player on the Suns since early December (of the four options given), but what surprised me is that MORE of you guys picked Damion Lee as the best player over Deandre Ayton!

Let’s compare their stats, since early December:

Deandre Ayton — (16 games) 18.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.9 APG, 54% FG.

— (16 games) 18.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.9 APG, 54% FG. Mikal Bridges — (20 games) 16.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.3 SPG, 41.5% FG.

— (20 games) 16.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.3 SPG, 41.5% FG. Damion Lee — (20 games) 10.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.8 APG, 45.4% FG.

— (20 games) 10.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.8 APG, 45.4% FG. Duane Washington Jr. — (12 games) 13.0 PPG, 3.6 APG, 1.8 RPG, 37.4% FG.

Only 18% of voters thought Ayton, who leads the team in that time period in scoring and rebounding, was the best player amid all the injuries and losing, while 28% of voters picked Damion Lee as the team’s best player — over both DA and Mikal — in this time period.

Bold voting, Suns fans. Bold voting.

Now the coup de gras.

When given the choice of Landry Shamet, Ayton or Chris Paul as the player you most want traded away, a full 42% of you want it to be Ayton! I have to admit I’m shocked that Ayton has surpassed multi-year punching bag Landry Shamet on the ‘trade him!’ scale.

Do you agree with these voting results? Let us know in the chat.

