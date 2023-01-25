ESPN Wednesday Night Preview/Betting lines: Red-hot Sixers vs Nets, Warriors vs Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns are riding high on their best win streak of this (calendar) year, and that means mood-dependent fans may be feeling especially frisky with their wallet. There are few things more satisfying than cold hard cash from watching ball, but remember to be responsible about it!

On the docket for tonight’s ESPN double-header are two power-packed matchups between serious contenders in each conference. Superstars will be shining bright, making way for some awesome prop bets too, like Steph Curry going over 4.5 threes!

For my money (pun intended), I recommend heading over to your friendly neighborhood DraftKings Sportsbook for all your sports gambling-related needs.

BKN Spread +5 (-110) Moneyline +170

PHI Spread -5 (-110) Moneyline -200

Over/Under 225

Kevin Durant has missed six straight games now, but the Nets are back on track to winning basketball, winning their last two after losing their first six without Durant. Kyrie Irving was the hero of their most recent win, 120-116 at Golden State, posting 38 points (12-22 FG) with seven rebounds and nine assists.

Though he missed Saturday’s win in Sacramento over the third-seed Kings, Joel Embiid is on track to play against Brooklyn, meaning it will be the first ever faceoff between he and former running mate Ben Simmons.

Embiid, who scored at least 30 in each of the previous seven games he did play (and 11 of his last 12), may be officially listed as questionable, but the chance for fireworks is certain!

Betting advice:

Philly’s moneyline seems like the lock of all locks to me between Durant missing and Embiid being more likely in my eyes to step up in a big moment rather than Simmons. I’d rather look at player props for the real juice though.

Speaking of lock of all locks, I’ve found another, but this one has plus money. Simmons, who has recorded a block or steal in all but one game this month, has an over/under of 0.5 in the combined category, and it’s +100, which feels like highway robbery to me.

There isn’t a points prop for Embiid listed due to the injury, but if one appears, go over if it’s any lower than 25, given his recent hot streak.

MEM Spread +3.5 (-110) Moneyline +140

GSW Spread -3.5 (-110) Moneyline -165

Over/Under 245.5

A rematch from last summer’s Western Conference Finals, one of the NBA’s best rivalries promises to entertain ESPN viewers. The two squads have also become two of the most polarizing in the league, and I’m sure for Suns fans as well. SBN colleague Joe Mullinax wrote on Tuesday about “Why the NBA loves to hate the Memphis Grizzlies”.

The West’s second-seeded Grizzlies find themselves in a small three-game losing streak looking to get back on track at Chase Center, including their recent 2-point loss at Footprint Center to the Suns. Ja Morant appears on track to return from a slight ankle injury, but expect it to limit his highlights a bit.

The Warriors are reeling just a bit as well having lost six of their last nine games. On this specific matchup, Draymond Green continues to insist that it’s not a rivalry, despite his inability to, as Will Smith might put it, keep the Grizzlies’ names out of his mouth.

Betting advice:

I love Morant as much as the next guy; he’s obviously one of the most exciting players the league has to offer. I am, however, going to be a little wary of his ability to perform well through an ankle injury, since so much of what makes him a lethal threat is his athleticism. I’ll elect to go under on Morant’s 28.5 points mark that just feels a little high.

For those looking to bet the game, the Grizzlies feel like the right call to me just because they’re not the type to build out long losing streaks. I like their spread of +3.5 because I do think they’ll win, but my butt is covered in case of any buzzer-beating, late-game shenanigans that Steph might incur.

Always make sure to gamble responsibly as you wonderful Bright Siders embark on your money-making journeys!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.