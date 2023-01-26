The Case for Bright Side Night — and what’s in it for YOU (including a face-to-face with James Jones!)

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, allow me to present my case.

The defendant, one David King (affectionately known as our ‘Suns Daddy’), wants nothing more than for underprivileged children to enjoy the experience that is attending a game at the Footprint Center to see the Phoenix Suns play professional basketball. There is no ulterior motive. There is no hidden benefit. There is no taxation without representation.

It’s quite simple.

Donate $15 by visiting www.suns.com/BrightSide. That $15 accomplishes the feat mentioned above, sending a child to the Suns versus Toronto Raptors game on January 30.

***UPDATE***

Anyone who donates this week, at any level, can win a signed jersey Anyone who donates $150+ this week also gets a pair of tickets and an invitation to talk directly to JAMES JONES* on Monday, January 30, at 5:30PM!!!

*Haven’t you always wanted to ask James Jones what the heck he’s doing, and get an answer? Well, here’s your chance! Due to some late cancellations, we’ve got some open spots still left for the exclusive pregame interview with James Jones. 30 of us get to 30 minutes to ask James anything we want. Join the fun.

Donate now: www.suns.com/BrightSide

*****

Now back to the plea for the kids...

Children are the foundation of our fan base moving forward. They will carry forward the long-lasting tradition in the Valley of the Sun of pulling for the Suns. They will carry the history, the pain, the triumphs, and the future Twitter battles long after you and I expire. We need to do our part to ensure they are properly introduced to the franchise, and that is to send them to a game!

I implore you, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, to understand that we need to see less Stephen Curry and LeBron James jerseys on the youth in Phoenix.

$15, it isn’t that much, is it? It’s 4.5 gallons of gas (if you shop at Costco), it’s a carton-and-a-half of eggs, it’s two trips to Starbucks.

Imagine if somebody gave you a $15 gift card for Christmas. What would you do with that besides chuckle inside and tell all your friends what a cheap gift somebody provided you?

That’s all the defendant is asking for. $15.

The Phoenix Suns, as an organization, have committed to match that $15 donation. So every donation provided sends two children to see the Phoenix Suns play live at the Center of Footprint. Is that not enough?!

Are there any benefits if you donate more? Absolutely.

Every donation THIS WEEK, no matter how big or small, get entered into a drawing for a signed AYTON jersey .

. $15 = one ticket, but TWO kids go because the Suns will match it

Everyone who donates 2-9 tickets will send 4 kids for every $30, AND you get exclusive discounts to future games

$150 donates 10 tickets AND the Suns will double it to 20 tickets AND you get a pair of upper-level tickets for yourself ***AND an invite to talk to James Jones before the game!***

$375 donates 25 tickets AND the Suns will double it to 50 tickets AND you get a pair of lower-level tickets for yourself

$750 donates 50 tickets AND the Suns will double it to 100 tickets AND you get two pairs of lower-level tickets for yourself

Every donor who goes to the game gets a FREE Bright Side Night t-shirt for your comfy shirt / Suns swag drawer

*design credit to me. Yes, me. JV3.

Here is all you need to do:

Here’s how:

Click this link: https://www.nba.com/suns/brightside

It’s $15 per ticket. Everything goes to the kids. No extra fees or charges.

The Suns MATCH every single donation. You buy one, they buy one. You buy 25, they buy 25.

Follow the instructions to complete the donation.

Very soon thereafter (allow a day or two), you will get a confirmation email directly from our Suns ticket rep, Connor Sprague, about your donation and what comes next.

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I’m just a caveman. I fell in some ice and later got thawed out by some of your scientists. Your world frightens and confuses me. Sometimes the honking horns of your traffic make me want to get out of my BMW and run off into the hills, or, whatever.

But there is one thing I do know. The impact you’ll have on the underprivileged children who will attend a Suns game with your donation. It’s an experience with memories that will last a lifetime.

Thank you for your time. I rest my case.