Suns Reacts Survey: With a new owner, how many deals will the Suns make by the trade deadline?

By the NBA trade deadline on February 9, the Phoenix Suns will have a new owner in place.

ESPN reports that the league plans to approve Mat Ishbia as the new team governor and majority share holder before the trade deadline, and rumor has it that the Suns will introduce Ishbia at a press conference on February 8. Of course, there won’t be any starting bell or ribbon cutting at the presser. Ishbia will be in place a few days before that presser.

Knowing the Suns will have a new owner, especially one that isn’t totally loyal to the current roster and wants to be aggressive to win a championship, how many trades do you think he will have James Jones make by the deadline?

