If you could ask James Jones one question, what would that be?

Good Sunday, Suns fans!

Tomorrow, on January 30 before the Raptors game, a bunch of us get a private interview with Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones as part of Bright Side Night 2023.

The Suns are a disappointing 26-25 on the season so far, sitting in 9th place in the Western Conference with 31 games to go. They’ve got a chance to make a run for a much higher seed, only one loss behind 4th place in a tight race, but they’re also only one loss ahead of being out of the playoff picture entirely.

The deadline to make in-season trades is only 10 days away, and the Suns still have not traded Jae Crowder let alone made any moves to improve the team that lost in the second round a year ago.

Tomorrow, we get 20-30 minutes to ask James anything we want about the team. I’ll emcee the interview, ask a few opening questions and then open the floor for attendees to ask theirs.

We need your help!

If you can’t be there with us, you can at least help formulate the questions. The better the questions, the better the answers we’ll get.

If you had the chance to ask ONE QUESTION, what would that question be?