Report: Suns grant Bucks permission to visit one-on-one with Jae Crowder

In the most recent development regarding disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, there was an important development and update regarding the situation ahead of next Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline.

Early this morning, The Athletics Shams Charania brought to the light that the Suns have “given permission” to the Milwaukee Bucks to meet with Jae Crowder.

The report also mentions that the Bucks “are believed to be the only team that has received permission to visit one-on-one with Crowder,” and reiterates that multiple teams, including the Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks, remain interested.

Charania also maintained that the Suns and Bucks have been engaged in “serious” talks for months now, with a current proposal surrounding Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, and a second-round draft pick to Phoenix, for Crowder.

There is mention that both parties have continued to search for a third team that would provide the Suns with a forward.

In separate news, Charania also reports that the Suns are “among interested suitors for O.G. Anunoby,” while also making note that the suns have control of all of their first -round picks - eight in total - through 2030.

Teams with forwards that the Suns have reportedly “had an interest in” over the last few months include the Toronto Raptors (O.G. Anunoby) Utah Jazz (Jarred Vanderbilt), Houston Rockets (KJ Martin), and Charlotte Hornets (Jalen McDaniels).

With recent reports from last week that Mat Ishbia’s purchasing of the Suns is expected to become official prior to the February 9th deadline, plenty more news and updates regarding the imminent change to the Suns roster are sure to surface.