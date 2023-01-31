SBN Reacts: Suns fans expect active trade deadline

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

Last week, we just asked you guys how active you think the Suns will be at the trade deadline, which is 10 days away on February 9.

The answers you gave were clearly buoyed by the news that new owner Mat Ishbia will be in place before deadline day to give go/no-go decision on any standing offers.

A full 43% of fans think the Suns will execute more than just the Jae Crowder trade by next Thursday, and 91% overall think the Suns do at least SOMETHING.

At a private interview on Monday, James Jones told us he’s looking mostly for shooting in trades, specifically the ability and propensity to take tough shots in high leverage situations — a characteristic clearly lacking beyond Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the last two playoff runs — even if it hurts a player’s efficiency.

Other rumors going around the internet include the Suns targeting big fish — like John Collins or O.G. Anunoby — as well as point guards and power forwards.

We’ll see by the trade deadline what Jones is really wanting to acquire.

