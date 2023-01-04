Game Preview: Suns travel to Cleveland looking to break 3-game losing streak

What: Phoenix Suns (20-18) @ Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14)

When: 5:00 p.m. AZ Time

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio

Watch: Bally Sports AZ

Listen: 98.7 FM

The finale of a 6-game road trip comes to a close in Cleveland, Ohio, where the Phoenix Suns will take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. It’s been a brutal stretch, with Phoenix dropping six of their last seven games and going 1-4 on the road trip thus far.

Projected Lineups

Injury Report

Phoenix:

Devin Booker (groin soreness) is OUT

Cameron Johnson (knee) is OUT

Jae Crowder (not with team) is OUT

Cleveland:

Evan Mobley (ankle) is QUESTIONABLE

Darius Garland (thumb) is DOUBTFUL

Cavs Report

The Cavs have the most home wins in the NBA at 17, sporting an elite 17-4 record at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Oh, and Donovan Mitchell just did this.

Suns Report

(by Dave K)

Pray for a different starting lineup than the one they used on Monday and are projected to use today. Pray hard. The Paul-Shamet-Bridges-Craig-Ayton lineup is a MINUS 49 per 100 possessions now this year in 69 minutes together. They’ve lost their combined minutes by 64 points. If you hate advanced stats and just like using the eye test, watch the first quarter of Monday’s game for a microcosm.

One of these days, Monty Williams is going to have to switch up the groupings.

I’d like to see Cam Payne get the start next to Chris Paul instead of Landry Shamet, giving the Suns two playmakers that won’t rely entirely on catch-and-shoot threes that could clank off.

I’d also like to see a shift from Craig in the starting lineup. I know you guys like him, but he’s just been a negative with Ayton and Bridges all year, no matter who else is around them. That three-man grouping is a team-worst MINUS 167 points in 607 minutes together.

While some internal reinforcements arrived, it’s still painfully obvious this team needs some outside help. The latest news on the Sarver/Ishbia situation reported by Brian Windhorst doesn’t bode well for that happening any time soon, either.

Prediction

Suns get it together and finish the road trip with an unexpected win.

117-113. Why not? We need some optimism.