TNT Thursday Night: Makes some bets, donate to Bright Side Night!

How are those New Year’s resolutions looking? We’re only a few days into 2023, but for those of you who gave up hitting the old DraftKings sports book, I’m sure you’ve already relapsed. That’s fine, there’s always 2024!

This week, the TNT slate has been moved to Thursday, and it will feature two particularly entertaining games. With entertainment comes an opportunity to make a little coin. And with a little coin, you can send some kids to see a Phoenix Suns game.

THREE FOR ONE MATCHING THIS WEEK! Every $15 sends THREE kids to their first Suns game! Suns vs. Raptors on January 30, 2023 for BRIGHT SIDE NIGHT 2023! Donate now: https://am.ticketmaster.com/suns/Brightside Read more details about it here.

Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks

BOS Spread: -2.5 (-115) Moneyline: -145

DAL Spread: +2.5 (-110) Moneyline: +125

OVER/UNDER: 232

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will face off first. Boston isn’t the powerhouse they were against the Phoenix Suns. They’ve faltered since then, but still carry with them the number one overall seed in the Eastern Conference. They are the highest scoring team in the NBA at 118.6 points a night. They attempt the second most three’s in the league and make 37.2%.

That is what has hurt them, for when they played the Suns, they were #1 in the league in 3PT%. They are now ninth. Live by the three, die by the three, right? They’ve lost their last 2 and 7 of their last 12. The 22-16 Mavericks do a stellar job of defending the perimeter, allowing the third least 3PA in the Association.

Betting Advice:

Fun little fact here: Al Horford has scored 10+ points in each of his last six appearances against the Mavericks. Let’s use that in a Same Game Parlay. His 12+ ‘Point + Assist’ pays out at +100. Combine that with Jaylen Brown’s 2+ three-point line (-320). He has hit 2 or more three pointers in 25 of his 26 games played.

Those two bets parlayed is +160.

LAC Spread: +5 (-110) Moneyline: +165

DEN Spread: -5 (-110) Moneyline: -195

OVER/UNDER: 228.5

Tonight’s second game features two of the top six teams in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are top dog right now and are playing like it. They’ve won 10 of their last 13 and Nikola Jokic is once again making a strong case for MVP. The Clippers are at 21-18 and have a 111.0 offensive and defensive rating.

Paul George is questionable in this game. He’s been on a tear as of late, averaging 27.6 points on 48.1/41.2/92.5 splits over his past 7 games. His availability could swing this game, or at least the Clippers chances of competing.

Paul George dropped a season-high 45 points, but the Pacers defeated the Clippers.



45 points

9 rebounds

4 assists

3 steals



15-of-25 FG

7-of-13 3PT

8-of-8 FT pic.twitter.com/kDBjtqUr56 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 31, 2022

Betting Advice:

Denver is on another level right now. When betting on this game, we could have some fun. We could chase the over 47.5 points + rebounds + assists total for Jokic. The over is -115. So why not? Why not route for the Joker to eviscerate the Clippers?

It’s not flashy, it’s not fancy, but $115 wins you $100. Take that bet and enjoy watching the two-time MVP go to work.

When you combine the wagers shown above, you get a nice little +395 action. That might entitle you to some decent money and enjoyable basketball. And again, you can take those wins and send some kids to see a Suns game. We call that a win/win/win!

