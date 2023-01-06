Statistical breakdown: Phoenix Suns face Miami Heat on ESPN

The Phoenix Suns face the Miami Heat tonight, in which they will look to snap a four-game losing streak.

This is rare territory for Phoenix. It has not lost this much since the 2018-19 season, when it finished last in the Western Conference before it had three more successful years under coach Monty Williams.

The Phoenix Suns play basketball today. pic.twitter.com/8WUZ07RY51 — RB (@RyB_311) January 6, 2023

It’s been hard for Suns fans to fathom, especially after the team went to the 2021 NBA Finals and then had a franchise-best 64 wins last season. Now, Phoenix is in a skid it has not been able to get out of, and it is conceivable to think the franchise will have to retool in order to save its season, especially since All-Star guard Devin Booker is out for the rest of this month due to a groin injury.

The Suns have a chance to get back on track against the Heat, which have the same record as Phoenix and have been on a similar trajectory. Miami went to the 2020 NBA Finals, struggled slightly in 2020-21 (42-40 record) and reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season after it finished with the best record in their conference (53-29).

Phoenix will be without Booker, usual starting power forward Cam Johnson – who is still rehabbing a meniscus tear – and backup guard Cam Payne, who is out with a right foot strain. The Suns will need to find a way to slow Miami, which has seven players who average above double figures in scoring and three who average greater than 20 points per game: center Bam Adebayo (21.8); forward Jimmy Butler (21.5); and guard Tyler Herro (21.1).

Miami is a great defensive team, as it ranks third in the NBA in opponent points per game (109.5) and steals (8.3). It also takes care of the basketball well (13.4 turnovers per game). It also limits opponents to 51.2 rebounds per game (No. 11 in the NBA).

The Heat are also well-coached by Erik Spoelstra, who has been with the team since 1997 and its head coach since 2008-09.

Here are some notable statistics on both teams:

Points per game: Phoenix (No. 16, 113.5), Miami (No. 29, 109.0)

Assists per game: Phoenix (No. 5, 26.7), Miami (No. 22, 23.9)

Rebounds per game: Phoenix (No. 13, 51.6), Miami (No. 27, 48.6)

Average scoring margin: Phoenix (No. 9, +2.4), Miami (No. 17, -0.4)

Offensive efficiency: Phoenix (No. 7), Miami (No. 24)

Team shooting percentage: Phoenix (No. 20, 46.7), Miami (No. 26, 45.4)

Effective field goal percentage: Phoenix (No. 17, 53.9), Miami (No. 24, 52.5)

3-point percentage: Phoenix (No. 4, 38.2), Miami (No. 24, 34.0)

2-point percentage: Phoenix (No. 26, 51.9), Miami (No. 21, 53.6)

Blocks per game: Phoenix (No. 8, 5.2), Miami (No. 30, 3.)

Steals per game: Phoenix (No. 14, 7.1), Miami (No. 3, 8.3)

Turnovers per game: Phoenix (No. 7, 13.7), Miami (No. 4, 13.4)

Opponent points per game: Phoenix (No. 9, 111.2), Miami (No. 3, 109.5)

Opponent shooting percentage: Phoenix (No. 15, 47.0), Miami (No. 21, 47.6)

Opponent effective field-goal percentage: Phoenix (No. 10, 53.4), Miami (No. 27, 55.4)

Opponent 3-point percentage: Phoenix (No. 18, 36.0), Miami (No. 28, 36.9)

Opponent 2-point percentage: Phoenix (No. 8, 53.1), Miami (No. 22, 55.8)

Opponent total rebounds per game: Phoenix (No. 9, 51.1), Miami (No.11, 51.2)

Can the Suns snap their recent skid against the Heat? We will see tonight at 8 p.m. MT.

The game will be televised by ESPN as well as Bally Sports Arizona.