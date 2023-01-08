SBN Reacts: Suns fans lay most blame at feet of coach, GM for this season’s struggles

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

When your favorite team has lost 8 of their last 9 games and 13 of their last 17 overall, the range of targets for blame extends near and far. Suns fans are outraged

Obviously, injuries have taken an incredible toll on the Phoenix Suns. They lead the league in most impactful injuries suffered to date.

The best player (Devin Booker) has missed 11 of 40 games and counting

The 2nd best player (Chris Paul) has missed 14 and (maybe) counting

The 5th best player (Cameron Johnson) has missed 32 and counting

The 6th best player (Jae Crowder) has missed all 40 and counting

The 7th best player (Cameron Payne) has missed 12 and counting

The 8th best player (Landry Shamet) missed 12

Of those, Landry Shamet is the only one not listed on today’s injury/out report.

Phew.

Devin Booker carried the Suns to the best record in the West (16-8) through all this. Paul has been unable to return the favor, leading the Suns to the worst record in the West (2-10) since he switched places with Booker. They both had to do their work without the other and without Cam Johnson (knee) and Jae Crowder (holdout), though Paul was saddled with more bench player injuries on top of those other losses.

Only 5% of Suns fans place the blame for this bad stretch on Chris Paul.

Really, where the Suns fans are placing blame is at the top, with head coach Monty Williams and GM James Jones getting 48% of the total votes.

Somehow, when given all the options, a full 19% of Suns fans would blame Deandre Ayton more than Williams, Jones or anyone else. That’s a high bar, considering Torrey Craig and Damion Lee are 4th and 5th in total minutes played this season, but it is what it is. Neither DA nor Mikal Bridges has grabbed hold of the available leadership opportunity in this void.

For sure, there’s blame to go all around which was the second-most popular answer at 26% of total votes.

What say you Bright Siders? Is this the proper distribution of blame?