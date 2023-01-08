Filed under: Open Thread: Cavaliers at Suns, 6:00PM Start Join the conversation here! By Dave King@DaveKingNBA Jan 8, 2023, 5:58pm MST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Cavaliers at Suns, 6:00PM Start Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images Suns are going big with Dario in the starting lineup, trying to survive both All-Stars out of the lineup. Let’s go Suns! More From Bright Side Of The Sun Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns vs. Cavs Post Game Pod Rapid Recap: Suns lose to Cavaliers, 112-98, for their 6th straight loss There are reasons to believe Jones might let it ride this season and forego the trade deadline Game Preview: East power Cavaliers (25-15) visit reeling, depleted Phoenix Suns (20-20) SBN Reacts: Suns fans lay most blame at feet of coach, GM for this season’s struggles Three areas the Suns need to address in the interim with Devin Booker out Loading comments...
Loading comments...