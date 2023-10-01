Damion Lee suffers meniscus injury, out indefinitely

One of the primary concerns for the Phoenix Suns, as it is for any team with such a high-end talent, is health. On paper, Phoenix is one of the most potent lineups in the NBA. The only thing that can negate that? The injury bug.

With training camp slated to start in two days, that bug has bitten. The Phoenix Suns released a statement on Sunday that sixth-year guard Damion Lee has suffered a meniscus injury and is out indefinitely.

Damion Lee is OUT with a meniscus injury, Suns announce. pic.twitter.com/b1NceymdXH — Zona (@AZSportsZone) October 1, 2023

Details have not been released as to the severity of the injury, but if history provides us any roadmap for recovery, generally meniscus injuries take four to six weeks to recover from. If surgery occurs, that extends the recovery time to three to six months.

Lee finds himself fighting for opportunity to play with the new look Suns this season as the depth chart around him rose in talent following numerous offseason acquisitions by general manager James Jones. The additions include Jordan Goodwin, Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, Saben Lee, and Keon Johnson, all of who will compete for backup playing time behind Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Damion Lee’s shooting will be missed. Lee, who was an unrestricted free agent but re-signed with the Phoenix Suns this past offseason, shot 44.5% from beyond the arc last season. His quick-fire ability could provide instant offense with a second team unit that could specialize in defense, especially if Josh Okogie and Drew Eubanks are on the court alongside him.

Alas, we’ll have to wait to see that roster combination. Lee will focus on recovery and we will await to hear the severity of the injury.

More updates will surely follow as the Suns conduct Media Day tomorrow at 10:00am AZ time. Be sure to tune into Bright Side for all updates as they occur!