Game Thread: It’s preseason Game 2, it’s Suns vs. Nuggets!

What are you looking for as we watch this game?
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Game Recap: Suns fall to the Nuggets 115-107
- Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (1-1) vs. Nuggets Preseason Post Game Pod
- Game Preview: New look Suns host Nuggets in preseason rematch of Western Conference Second Round
- Stephen’s Video Breakdown: Drives, free throws, and Grayson Allen
- Grayson Allen displayed multiple facets of his game in preseason opener
- Phoenix Suns’ debut on Arizona Family Sports a slam dunk
Loading comments...