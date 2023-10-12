Game Thread: You ready for some Suns and Blazers?!

You have thoughts? Share them below! Describe DA’s career in Phoenix in exactly 8 words.
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Game Recap: Suns’ offense too much for Ayton, Blazers in 122-111 win
- Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns @ Trail Blazers Preseason Post Game Pod
- Game Preview: It’s not your normal preseason game as Suns and Trail Blazers face off tonight
- Booker, Durant, Beal rise/fall on Top Player rankings across the board
- Inside the Suns - Topics: Early impressions, surprises, minutes management for the Big 3
- Why Okogie is apt, and also important as the Suns’ fifth starter
Loading comments...