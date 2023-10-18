Phoenix Suns to induct Shawn Marion into Ring of Honor on December 15

The Phoenix Suns today announced (via press release) that Suns legend Shawn Marion will be inducted into the Suns Ring of Honor on Friday, Dec. 15 when the Suns host the New York Knicks.

In the release, the Suns noted that a special postgame ceremony honoring Marion will take place in center court surrounded by Suns legends, former teammates, and family to celebrate with the Matrix.

Marion played 660 regular season games over nine seasons with the Suns from 1999-2008, averaging 18.4 points on 48.1% shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks. He ranks fifth in franchise history in points (12,134), second in rebounds (6,616), second in steals (1,245) and third in blocks (894).

He earned All-NBA honors twice and was a four-time All-Star selection with the Suns.

Marion, No. 31, will have his uniform number officially retired on Dec. 15 as part of his induction to the reimagined Ring of Honor which will be unveiled during the Suns home opener on Oct. 28. Marion will join Alvan Adams (33), Charles Barkley (34), Tom Chambers (24), Walter Davis (6), Connie Hawkins (42), Kevin Johnson (7), Dan Majerle (9), Steve Nash (13), Dick Van Arsdale (5) and Paul Westphal (44) as the Suns’ retired numbers.

Marion will become the 16th Suns player inducted to the Ring of Honor, joining the ten previously mentioned players along with: Jerry Colangelo, Cotton Fitzsimmons, John MacLeod, Al McCoy and Joe Proski.

The release also noted that Phoenix Suns legend Amar’e Stoudemire will also be inducted into the Ring of Honor later this season and the details on that ceremony will be released later this week.

