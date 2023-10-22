 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Woj: Suns will be releasing Keon Johnson to meet roster requirements

The Phoenix Suns acquired Johnson from the Portland Trail Blazers in the Nurkic deal.

By John Voita
Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The cuts are nearly final. The Phoenix Suns, who brought 17 non-two-way contract players into their 2023 training camp, could only roster 15 players to start the NBA season. Unfortunately, two players had to go. The first to be cut was third-year wing Ish Wainright, who then signed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Suns are planning to part ways with the youngest player currently rostered, Keon Johnson.

The 21-year-old Johnson came to Phoenix as a part of the Ayton trade in late September. Drafted 21st overall by the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA Draft, Johnson has played in 77 games over his first two seasons in the NBA, doing so with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers. Alas, he will not see time with the Phoenix Suns.

He played in all 5 preseason games for Phoenix, averaging 4.6 points, 1 assist, and 1 rebound in 13.7 minutes played. While he contributed solid minutes during the preseason, there wasn’t anything that stood out or made you believe that he would survive the roster cuts that Frank Vogel and James Jones had to make.

The move brings the final count down to the required 15 players, and for fans of Bol Bol, he remains on the roster. Bol too was on the bubble to be cut. The Suns do have Saben Lee and Udoka Azubuike on two-way contracts, with room for a third still to be filled. Keon could rejoin Phoenix if he clears waivers, something that the aforementioned Wainright did not.

What do you think of the final roster cut? Was it the right move? The right player?

Regardless, the Suns tip off their season on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors, pitting them against their former point guard Chris Paul, and the one-man smoke break (iykyk), Dario Saric. We shall see you then!

