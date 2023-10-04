Phoenix Suns launch Suns Live, a new direct-to-consumer streaming platform

The Phoenix Suns today announced the pricing and packaging for Suns Live, the Suns new direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

The Suns continue to shift the game with innovative ideas for easier access to content.

All locally broadcast games, including 70 regular season games and all five preseason contests, will simulcast on Suns Live allowing subscribers to live stream games at home or on the go. The Suns pregame, halftime and postgame shows will also stream on Suns Live. In addition to live games, subscribers will also have access to original content, including behind-the-scenes and off-the-court moments, as well as on-demand games.

(via Suns release)

In partnership with Arizona Family and Kiswe, the Phoenix Suns new direct-to-consumer streaming platform for Arizona residents will feature:

Live Games

Game Replays

Original Content

The link to sign up for this offer can be found here: Suns Live

Launching: SUNS LIVE



In partnership with @azfamily & Kiswe, the Phoenix Suns new direct-to-consumer streaming platform for Arizona residents will feature:

▪️ Live Games

▪️ Game Replays

▪️ Original Content



Subscribe today: https://t.co/NW4LPYA30V pic.twitter.com/MXKFPfed9M — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 4, 2023

Subscriptions to Suns Live are available at live.suns.com, and the Suns are offering two packaging options: $109.99 per year or $14.99 per month. Annual subscription purchases include a limited-edition Suns t-shirt as well.

Fans are able to stream on desktop or from their mobile devices, with announcements on how to stream via connected TV apps to come in the next few weeks.