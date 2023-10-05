Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury unveil plans for new state-of-the-art facility and headquarters

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has made his impact felt across the Valley immediately.

Today marks yet another investment into the team and community to solidify the Phoenix Suns and Mercury one of the most dynamic and innovative organizations in professional sports.

Via Suns release: “The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury today unveiled plans for a new team member business headquarters and a dedicated state-of-the-art practice facility for the Phoenix Mercury. The groundbreaking project, a $100+ million investment and 123,000-square-foot development, driven by Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia’s commitment to the organizations’ foundational pillars of community impact, fan experience, team member culture, and winning, will be strategically located within Phoenix’s Warehouse District downtown.”

"You create great culture by investing in people. A basketball franchise is so much more than a normal business, it is a catalyst for change."

- @Mishbia15



The Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury today unveiled plans for a new team member business headquarters and a dedicated

According to the team, the new Suns and Mercury team member campus will be among the largest developments for a professional sports organization in the country, spanning approximately 65,000 square feet, with more than 58,000 square feet dedicated to the Mercury practice facility alone.

“We are working every day to make the Phoenix Suns and Mercury a world-class organization on and off the floor,” said Ishbia. “You create great culture by investing in people. A basketball franchise is so much more than a normal business, it is a catalyst for change. I am so excited to be making an investment that builds on our vision for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury to continue investing in our players, team members, fans and community.”

Beyond its modern architectural design, the Mercury’s new practice facility will be one of the best facilities in all of women’s professional sports.

Mat Ishbia is not playing around.



"The Mercury's new facility will span 58,000 square feet and have two courts, 10 baskets, a fitness center, hydrotherapy facilities, a film room, and an expansive locker room and family lounge plus a kitchen with dedicated chef."

The team added: “It will feature 24/7 access for players and coaching staff, two dedicated practice courts with 10 baskets, and a wide range of amenities including a fitness room and functional movement area, which includes hot and cold pools and underwater treadmills, a player and family lounge, film room, and an expansive locker room with state-of-the-art technology. The facility will also have a dedicated kitchen and chef, ensuring that the Mercury players and staff have best-in-class amenities at their disposal.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst put out a piece this morning covering the plan along with a mockup image of the Mercury’s facility.

The amenities will include indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an indoor arcade, a pickleball court and putting green, a workout facility and a showcase kitchen stocked with complimentary beverages and healthy snacks for team members, among other amenities. Future home to hundreds of employees, the headquarters will also include a Suns and Mercury team shop and a visual presentation of the Suns and Mercury’s Ring of Honor.

Transwestern’s Sports & Entertainment Advisory Group led the real estate transaction and is assisting in the design, construction and fit-out process.