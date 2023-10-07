Dave King guests on new Suns Planet Pod! — Recap Media Day, Training Camp, and Preseason Preview!

A great new independent Suns podcast popped up in recent weeks loaded with guys you’ve seen before like Sir Hammo from Australia, Jake from Iowa (Fallen Founder), and SunderousDunks (Keith). All lifer Suns fans who really know their stuff, and the production value is top of the line!

And this week, they had the good idea to ask an old guy named Dave King to join the show to:

Recap Media Day 2023 (my 12th!)

Run through the new roster — 13 new players since you last saw these guys!

What to watch in the upcoming preseason games

and so much more

Felt like old times on Solar Panel! Please take an hour this weekend to join in. You can watch the recorded show on Youtube (embedded here) or or Facebook or subscribe to Suns Planet Pod on your favorite podcast feed.

It’s a great show to add to your pod rotation!