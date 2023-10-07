First Suns injury report includes Damion Lee, Jordan Goodwin, and Ish Wainright

The Phoenix Suns preseason is upon us! It has been 149 days since we last witnessed Suns’ basketball, and the team that lost in Game 6 against the eventual champion Denver Nuggets has completely changed. Phoenix is rostering 13 new players in 2023 training camp. They currently have 17 total non-two way contract players, plus an additional 2 who are on two way’s. 19 total.

As they prepare to battle former Suns’ head coach Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons, Phoenix will be without the services of three of those players. We knew that the team would be without guard Damion Lee who has a meniscus issue in his right knee.

But on the first injury report of the season, Lee was joined by two of his teammates.

Suns are listing Jordan Goodwin (right hamstring tightness) and Ish Wainright (right calf strain) as out for tomorrow's preseason opener against the Pistons.



Damion Lee (right knee meniscus) also remains out. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) October 7, 2023

Jordan Goodwin, who we have had the pleasure of watching for a total of 11.9 minutes in Las Vegas during Summer League this past July, will be sitting with right hamstring tightness. Goodwin’s Summer League was cut short due to left knee soreness, so it is good news that his designation prior to the Pistons game isn’t something that has been lingering for two-plus months.

Ish Wainright, who you could argue is on the roster bubble seeing as the team will need to trim down to 15 active players – not including two-ways – will not be playing as he is experiencing a right calf strain.

What should we expect in the preseason opener? Outside of being down three players, it is being reported that the Valley Three will see the court.

I totally expect to see a starting lineup of Brad Beal, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic on Sunday vs. Detroit. Don't think the stars will play many minutes, but I do think they'll get some bump! Just my early opinion after day 4 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/ukse7t31XV — FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) October 7, 2023

PHNX’s Flex From Jersey believes the first combination we will see will include Josh Okogie with the starting five. We’ll learn more on Sunday as Frank Vogel attempts to unlock the lineups that will open the safe.