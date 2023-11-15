Suns Injury Report: Bradley Beal is out with back tightness, Suns Big Three debut on hold

The wait is over. Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant all took the floor on Wednesday night, doing so for the first time in franchise hist— what’s that? Oh.

Bradley Beal (back) OUT #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 16, 2023

The debut of the Suns’ Big Three will have to wait for another day. Bradley Beal, who has missed seven games this season with lower back tightness, will not be in the starting lineup, or be available to play. It is a late scratch, less than an hour prior to tip-off.

Disappointing? Sure. The right move? Abso-freaking-lutley. Drake once said, “Like a sprained ankle, boy, I ain’t nothing to play with.” He should’ve said, “a tweaked back”. Yes, the rhythm an syllable count wouldn’t have made for a memorable rap lyric, but it’s true. The back is a sensitive area the affects all movement, and a player like Beal who contorts in the air needs to err on the side of caution.

So it is without Beal that Kevin Durant must face the Minnesota Timberwolves, although he will have the assistance from Devin Booker.

"Ready to go."



"Super excited."



Devin Booker on returning from right calf strain and playing with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in a regular season game. #Suns pic.twitter.com/aN4NBgZCiv — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 15, 2023

Booker, who has missed the last five games with lower left leg issues, returns tonight. Their opponent is a white-hot 8-2 team. Will Durant and Booker be enough? We’ll see in just a few short moments.