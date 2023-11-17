Open Thread: It’s In-Season Tourney time between the Suns and Jazz!

Suns vs. Jazz! Let’s go!
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Stephen’s Study: Suns shine, regather themselves in impressive win vs. Minnesota
- Suns Injury Report: Just like with Booker; a little patience is needed with Beal because the endgame is what matters
- Game Preview: The Suns face the Jazz in their second In-Season Tournament game
- Body language shows that Jusuf Nurkic is still adjusting to his new team
- Devin Booker’s manipulation of defenses shows his total control
- Booker has only played in three games, but it is clear he is the Suns’ MVP
Loading comments...