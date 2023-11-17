Suns vs. Jazz Final Score: Kevin Durant sinks Jazz late, Suns escape with a 131-128 victory

The Phoenix Suns fought off the Utah Jazz, winning 131-128, and are now back to a .500 record at 6-6 and 1-1 in the In-Season Tournament play.

Kevin Durant sunk his first six shots of the game, ending with 38 points, 9 assists, and 9 rebounds. His streaky shooting started the tempo for the Suns, keeping pace with the Jazz from behind the three-point line. The Jazz shot 44.4% from behind the line, while the Suns shot a stunning 54.5%!

Devin Booker provided his much-needed point-guard skills, setting up teammates all game long, and ending the game with a career-high 15 assists.

Both Booker and KD hit big shots in the fourth quarter along with the bench and role players picking and choosing their spots wisely. The game stayed close, but the Suns had just enough firepower to end the Jazz.

Game Flow

First Half

Up 13-4, the Phoenix Suns get out to a great start. Why? Because of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Within the first two minutes of the game, both combined for eight points and three assists.

booker with the staredown pic.twitter.com/R3pgfpFhIO — Cage (@ridiculouscage) November 18, 2023

Midway through the first quarter things started to get a little sloppy on the Suns side with Booker out of the game. The misdirection from KD and Jusuf Nurkic appeared again, after disappearing last game. Leading to a turnover, a Jazz three, and a Suns timeout. The Suns were still up by 29-21 with 4:21 left in the first quarter.

KD and Booker combined for 19 PTS and 11 AST in the first quarter!

KD in the first:



10 PTS (4-4 FG)

5 AST

4 REB pic.twitter.com/jjIzFab6X9 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 18, 2023

Both teams were on fire to finish the first quarter from the three-point line. The Suns were 6-7 and the Jazz were 6-8. It definitely made for a high-scoring game.

After Booker was blocked by Lauri Markkanen at the rim (see below), the momentum swung in the Jazz favor with the Suns only up 41-38 to end the first quarter.

Lauri Markkanen met Devin Booker at the rim



@NBA pic.twitter.com/Bknlqs5bJ6 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 18, 2023

KD had his perfect game come to an end with five minutes left in the second quarter, after missing his eighth attempt. He was cooking and kept things cool and calm with Booker on the bench.

It was a big first half for the bench and the rest of the role players picked up the slack. It was led by Drew Eubanks doing what he does best- finishing at the rim.

Keyonte George, the rookie guard for the Jazz, got the best of Booker in the second quarter. He had 13 points, while Booker struggled defensively and still missed every shot to end the quarter. The game was tied at the half at 75.

Second Half

The third quarter started out sluggish with fouls called on every other play. Booker struggled still to get anything going while both teams hit a few threes to keep the game neck and neck.

Grayson Allen gets the Sun's 11th three-point shot of the night to drop pic.twitter.com/byH1crTieO — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) November 18, 2023

After a few plays to start the third, the Suns started to move more on offense and looked for a better shot. Still, the momentum seemed to be in Utah’s favor with the game tied at 67 with seven minutes left in the third.

It became KD’s game in the third. Make or miss, we lived with it and he made more than he missed. But the offense stayed stagnant while the Jazz got out and ran with the ball getting easy shots at the other end.

The return of Booker to the lineup to end the third quarter swung the momentum in the Suns' favor, carrying into the fourth quarter.

Booker found his shot and continued to dish the ball as the Suns escaped a close call as KD ended the night for the Jazz! Suns won 131-128

Suns win, 131-128.

Up Next

The Suns will remain in Utah for the weekend, playing the Jazz again on Sunday at 6:00pm AZ time!