Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (2-3) vs. Spurs Post Game Podcast

You ready for Grumpy John? You got ‘em! Suns lose to the Spurs again, this time behind the Wemby breakout game (38 points, 10 boards). We’re talking about concerns, questions, and Booker’s return. Sorry for all of the eff bombs.

Click the Subscribe button.

button. Click the bell to turn on notifications.

Watch right here!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here it is in audio form:

Powered by RedCircle

Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.

Watch livestreams on the Suns JAM Session YouTube channel.

Link to podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3l0XsD7

Link to podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3kSgP0P

Link to podcast on Stitcher: https://bit.ly/3sfPXK3

Link to podcast on Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/2VMMve9

If you use one of those platforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily