Game Preview: Suns begin their 6-game homestand tonight against the Hornets

The Phoenix Suns showed life Wednesday night while destroying the Houston Rockets 129-113, behind Kevin Durant's 27 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds. And it was a good thing because the fans were screaming for a win! But not just a win, there had to be effort and care shown on the court, and there was. The ball never stopped moving in an all-out effort, and the Suns took a victory away from Houston, bringing smiles back to Phoenix.

The Suns dipped below the .500 mark before Wednesday’s victory, with a record of 14-15, but you can now feel with the team back at .500 that there is life and a purpose to play the game of basketball again.

Whatever happened during that three-game losing streak seems to be over and the only way to make sure it stays that way is by taking care of a Charlotte Hornets team that should be a sure win. The Hornets are on a 9-game losing streak and trade talks have already been surrounding the team. Forward- Gordon Hayward is the first name to be thrown out there, and with the likes of LaMelo Ball continuing to hit the injury report, there is nothing to gain out of this season.

Starting Lineups

Charlotte

Terry Rozier

Bryce McGowens

Nick Richards

Miles Bridges

Gordon Hayward

Phoenix

Devin Booker

Aaron Gordon

Jusuf Nurkic

Grayson Allen

Kevin Durant

Injuries

Charlotte

N/A

Phoenix

Bradley Beal (Questionable)

Damion Lee (Out)

Who to Watch

Kevin Durant

The response by Durant Wednesday night showed me that he was listening to the buzz surrounding the lack of effort by the team as a whole. Mainly, pointing out Durant and the “frustration” reported by Woj. The Suns then responded, led by Durant.

This seems to be a start of a new beginning for the Suns. The process of figuring things out on the court while missing Bradley Beal, and somehow managing to keep the fanbase happy, can sometimes bury the best teams and the best players. The energy from Wednesday nights game, is already showing this team is headed in the right direction.

Udoka Azubuike

Udoka came out of nowhere, and exploded on the scene after receiving big minutes due to the absence of Jusuf Nurkic two games prior to the Rockets game. it looks like he will continue to pile on the minutes it might be favored as the back of center to Nurkic.

In 22 minutes played against the Sacramento Kings Friday night, Udoka posted 11 points and 11 rebounds. The one and only bright spots from that devastating loss. He then saw 18 more minutes Wednesday night against the Rockets, adding 11 more points and grabbing 5 rebounds and two blocks.

Udoka uses his body to create spacing while maneuvering his way to the rim and finishing strong. The back-up center position, for the Suns looked to have a gaping hole in it, and now it looks like it is filled for the time being as the Udoka brings the excitement we all needed coming off the bench.

Making the most of an opportunity.



️ KD speaks on what he's seen from Udoka Azubuike and how he can only get better from here.



Prediction

The Suns give the home-crowd a much needed boost with a blow-out victory over the Hornets, 131-101.