Fanning the Flames - Mikal’s Emergence

The Phoenix Suns have won 6 out of 7 games and Mikal Bridges is a huge part of the team starting to right the ship. On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we are joined by Jake Braugner (@FallenFounder) as we discuss Mikal’s emergence and also dive into:

Mat Ishbia and Steve Nash reportedly meeting this week;

The end of Saben Lee’s time with the Suns and whether the team will look for another 10-day signee;

The most stressful teams to watch in the NBA - and whether the Suns should be on that list; and

The impending trade deadline (of course).

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DanDuarte1), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

You can get both the Into the Valley and Fanning the Flames podcasts in the same feed on The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network, available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!