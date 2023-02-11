 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Twins, Suns react: Departure of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson emotional for team

Gonna miss the bois...

By Trevor_Booth
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic

The Phoenix Suns lost two players who have been integral to one of the best stretches in franchise history over the last three years: forwards Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson.

Bridges, who did not miss a game in his four-and-a-half seasons with the Suns, was always available a fan-favorite for his defense and humor. Johnson was a hard worker who rose to Phoenix’s starting power forward position this year and is in line to make a significant earning once his rookie contract expires this summer.

Referred as ‘The Twins’ – a term coined by Suns starting center Deandre Ayton since they are typically around each other and play a similar role and style – Bridges and Johnson’s departure will leave a big hole in the hearts of Suns’ fans. But in exchange, Phoenix traded for superstar forward Kevin Durant, who might be the missing piece in the team’s pursuit of a championship.

Since they were traded, Bridges and Johnson have provided remarks on their departure along with Suns coach Monty Williams and players. Phoenix is yet to introduce Durant and returning forward TJ Warren officially but is expected to do so once the team returns from the end of its recently-concluded five-game road trip, according to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Suns fans will be sad to see Bridges and Johnson go. However, they most likely, are, too, and will hold the team in their hearts.

Here is how Bridges, Johnson, Williams and others reacted to the trade.

Mikal Bridges

Key Quote: “Kind of had a feeling since the summer, when [Kevin Durant] wanted to go to the Suns, I knew me and Cam were probably the two guys that would probably go. But it’s crazy man. Excited to be here in Brooklyn and can’t wait to go out there.”

On how he found out: “So my boy (Suns backup guard Damion Lee), we was in the hotel and he FaceTimed me. And you could tell he was upset. And he was just like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry about this and that.’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He’s like, ‘You ain’t seen it?’ And I’m like, ‘Seen what?’ And he was like, ‘You got traded to Brooklyn for KD.’ And I was like, ‘Oh man.’ Went to Twitter, saw it. And that’s when I tweeted (below) and then my agents called me a couple minutes later and that’s how I found out.”

Cam Johnson

Suns pay tribute to ‘The Twins’

Suns welcome Kevin Durant

(For the wallpaper below)

Williams and Durant when Williams was the associate head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015-16, when the team advanced to the Western Conference Finals but lost after it was defeated in three straight games by the Golden State Warriors.

Star STUDDED

Devin Booker

Monty Williams

Chris Paul

Deandre Ayton

Damion Lee

TJ Warren is back!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun