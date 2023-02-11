The Twins, Suns react: Departure of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson emotional for team

The Phoenix Suns lost two players who have been integral to one of the best stretches in franchise history over the last three years: forwards Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson.

Bridges, who did not miss a game in his four-and-a-half seasons with the Suns, was always available a fan-favorite for his defense and humor. Johnson was a hard worker who rose to Phoenix’s starting power forward position this year and is in line to make a significant earning once his rookie contract expires this summer.

Referred as ‘The Twins’ – a term coined by Suns starting center Deandre Ayton since they are typically around each other and play a similar role and style – Bridges and Johnson’s departure will leave a big hole in the hearts of Suns’ fans. But in exchange, Phoenix traded for superstar forward Kevin Durant, who might be the missing piece in the team’s pursuit of a championship.

Since they were traded, Bridges and Johnson have provided remarks on their departure along with Suns coach Monty Williams and players. Phoenix is yet to introduce Durant and returning forward TJ Warren officially but is expected to do so once the team returns from the end of its recently-concluded five-game road trip, according to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Suns fans will be sad to see Bridges and Johnson go. However, they most likely, are, too, and will hold the team in their hearts.

Here is how Bridges, Johnson, Williams and others reacted to the trade.

Mikal Bridges

Key Quote: “Kind of had a feeling since the summer, when [Kevin Durant] wanted to go to the Suns, I knew me and Cam were probably the two guys that would probably go. But it’s crazy man. Excited to be here in Brooklyn and can’t wait to go out there.”

On how he found out: “So my boy (Suns backup guard Damion Lee), we was in the hotel and he FaceTimed me. And you could tell he was upset. And he was just like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry about this and that.’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He’s like, ‘You ain’t seen it?’ And I’m like, ‘Seen what?’ And he was like, ‘You got traded to Brooklyn for KD.’ And I was like, ‘Oh man.’ Went to Twitter, saw it. And that’s when I tweeted (below) and then my agents called me a couple minutes later and that’s how I found out.”

Cam Johnson

Suns pay tribute to ‘The Twins’

Suns welcome Kevin Durant

Williams and Durant when Williams was the associate head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015-16, when the team advanced to the Western Conference Finals but lost after it was defeated in three straight games by the Golden State Warriors.

Star STUDDED

Devin Booker

"Those two guys are big part of building this organization to what it is today. I can truly say I love them."



Devin Booker on losing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, but gaining Kevin Durant.



"You have one of the best players to ever touch a basketball coming in here." #Suns pic.twitter.com/df7mIw3vyr — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 11, 2023

"I can't wait to be out there with him."



Devin Booker on suiting up with Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3NZCRCPMZv — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 11, 2023

"I'd say he's one of the best defenders in the game also. Tough to score on. I've played 1-on-1 versus him. He likes to play in that pinch post and elbow area and he has a 7-3 wing span."



Devin Booker on Kevin Durant's defense. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GFFoPaphyD — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 11, 2023

"All he does is watch basketball. I've been with him a few times, been over to his house a few times. That's all it is, highlights and games on.



Devin Booker on basketball bond with Kevin Durant.



"Top competitors, we hate to lose and we like to show people what it is." #Suns pic.twitter.com/gkG83mlsdS — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 11, 2023

Monty Williams

"He's the hardest worker I've been around. Tim (Duncan), Kevin (Durant), Patrick (Ewing), guys I've watched over the years. And there's other guys that are right there, but that was the thing that stood out to me. The love for the game." Monty Williams on Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3qGneuXRnV — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

"I got to see them before they took off and it was emotional. Those two are near and dear to my heart. They literally are like my family."



Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.



"That was hard to talk to those guys and then hug them before they got going." #Suns pic.twitter.com/FvQXgrReZV — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

"We're focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future."



Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.



On Durant fit: "We'll just have to wait and see." pic.twitter.com/urqiz3RgxH — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

"Kevin can play with anybody. Book can play with anybody and Chris can play with anybody. From that standpoint, I think it can be easier, but not easy because you have other guys around them that have to fit."



Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/il9eiw7X7r — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

"I did talk to him." Monty Williams on having a conversation with T.J. Warren when taking #Suns head coaching job May 2019.



Warren was traded a month later.



"I haven't talked to Kevin." On Kevin Durant since trade



"No." On if he has timetable on when Durant will join the team pic.twitter.com/UU5RvKN4Id — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

"I think the group that we have, once we get healthy, we got a chance to be really good." Monty Williams on the addition of Kevin Durant to #Suns pic.twitter.com/cgtU04YiSQ — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

"It's huge as far as us figuring out what's the most important thing to run. Right now, I think it's the old Pop (Gregg Popovich) saying, less is more. We're going to try to figure that out once we get back."



Monty Williams on upcoming film work with Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7R1bJERvUh — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

Chris Paul

"A lot of emotions."



"I talked to 'Kal on my way to the game."



"I'm excited. I've known KD for a long time."



"Just somebody who loves the game like that."



Chris Paul react to blockbuster deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to Nets for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yrgwPRTYU0 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

Q: Have you been able to talk with him yet?

A: "Yeah, I talked to him."

Q: How did the conversation go?

A: "We talked."

Q: Was he excited.

A: "I mean, he ain't mad."



Chris Paul on his chat with Kevin Durant as Durant was traded to Phoenix.



"But it's also a lot for him." #Suns pic.twitter.com/BanlxDwqnT — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

Deandre Ayton

"Did a lot of crying already. Once I know my guys, the Twins are good. I'm back to business."



Deandre Ayton on Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges being traded to #Nets in blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SBZ5VG5D9n — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

Q: Do you think with Kevin in the fold now that you guys have what you need to win a title this season."



A: "'You damn right. You damn right. That's how I feel."



Deandre Ayton on acquiring Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/TRuH4ZWWK8 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

"I'm not going to say it was emotional, but the whole world knows what happened today. It's a business, but at the same time, the guys that left here were part of this family and it can get to you a little bit."



Denadre Ayton after game on Kevin Durant trade. #Suns #Hawks pic.twitter.com/8GfwE5PDmk — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

"We've got to finish the job. The expectation are way higher and it's just a whole new team. The vibe has changed and I can't wait to step on the court and go into my 1st battle with those guys."



Deandre Ayton as #Suns acquired Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren in trade with #Nets pic.twitter.com/57VCeZJBGA — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

Damion Lee

“He’s a guy that loves the game. Plays the game at a high level. One of the greatest to ever touch the basketball. His smarts and intelligence is what he’s known for and showcased in this league since he first came in."



Damion Lee on Kevin Durant. #Warriors teammates in 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/B3gTRdDMoU — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

TJ Warren is back!

Welcome back to where it began, T.J.! pic.twitter.com/GnIjtAiplZ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 10, 2023