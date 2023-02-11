LOOK: Kevin Durant in Suns gear for first time

Kevin Durant is yet to make his debut with the Phoenix Suns, but fans’ excitement rose with a social media post from the Suns’ Twitter account with Durant in a hoodie and Suns shorts at the team’s Verizon 5G Performance Center practice facility Friday.

At forward... From Texas... 6'10"... Number 35...



.



@Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/4mobtdVASX — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 11, 2023

Durant and forward TJ Warren, who the Suns acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for forwards Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder — who has since been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks — four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap, are expected to join the team when it returns from its recently-concluded five-game road trip, according to The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin.

The Suns’ social media team also posted videos of Warren and former Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley, who Phoenix acquired in exchange for forward Dario Saric, a 2029 second-round pick and cash considerations, in the practice facility.

Had some new faces stop by the @Verizon 5G Performance Center yesterday



Suns fans, say hello to @BazleyDarius! pic.twitter.com/J9nhgriaSb — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 11, 2023

Durant is recovering from a right MCL sprain and is not expected to return until after the NBA’s All-Star break, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. All-Star weekend will take place Feb. 17 through Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

As of Thursday, Suns coach Monty Williams said he did not have a timetable on when Durant will make his debut with the Suns.

Durant’s acquisition is one of the most massive moves in Arizona sports history. A 13-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP, Durant is still very productive at 34 years old. In 39 games played this season, Durant is averaging 29.7 points — good for No. 8 in the NBA — with 6.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

You can view here Suns coach Monty Williams, guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul and center Deandre Ayton’s reaction to Durant’s acquisition.