Into the Valley: KEVIN DURANT

Last week we asked the question, “Is Jae Crowder finally getting traded?”, and now we have an answer: “Yes.” When that question was discussed, we had no idea what was coming and we’re still trying to work through our emotions of THE Kevin Durant trade - one that will go down in Phoenix Suns history!

We talk The Twins, what they meant to Phoenix, and the bright future with Kevin Durant.

